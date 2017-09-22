A few months ago, Klay Thompson offered a brief tease of his third signature sneaker would have some knit on it, telling Nice Kicks “We got some knit coming out. They’re light. It’s going to be some knit. I’ve got some low-tops. They’re going to be sweet, man. It’s going to be a whole different ballgame with the KT3.”

Thompson’s wearing the ANTA KT3 at the Warriors’ Media Day and he wasn’t lying. The KT3, in an all-white colorway, seems to have a completely knit upper that’s finished off with a strap that runs across the collar. Check ’em out:

There’s no official word from ANTA on anything about the KT3. Stay tuned for all the info on the new silhouette, including tech specs, price and release date.

