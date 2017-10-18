Before he laced up the “Celtics” PE version of the Nike Kyrie 3 for last night’s game, Kyrie Irving was warming up in a never-before-seen silhouette. The sneaker was done up in black, white and light blue colors.

A source at Nike confirms it “includes outsole & studded heel from Kyrie 1, strap & collar from 2 and forefoot & tongue of 3.”

There’s no release date for these “What The” Kyrie 3s yet.

We spoke to Irving before the launch of the Kyrie 3 and he talked about how he’s heavily involved with the creation of his signature sneakers.

“It started with me just being an observant kid, seeing new Nikes come out, new Jordans come out,” Irving said last December. “Seeing how past players released their old colorways, seeing how from a marketing standpoint guys were releasing shoes. And then also, my artistic background of me being comfortable with pushing the envelope. I’ve tried to put that attitude into the design of the shoes, the colorways.”

Stay tuned for more information on the Nike Kyrie 3 “What The.”

Related

We Talked to Kyrie Irving About the Nike Kyrie 3

Kyrie Irving Unveils the Nike Kyrie 3 ‘Bruce Lee’ Inspired by Kobe Bryant

Best Sneakers of 2016-17: Nike Kyrie 3