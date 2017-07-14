After playing in his Big Baller Brand ZO2s for his first two summer league games, Lonzo Ball switched up. He rocked the “Purple Stardust” Kobe AD, one of Nike’s flagship sneakers on Wednesday, going off for 36 points. Then he took the court in the “Night Life” Harden LS, an extension of adidas’ number one silhouette, the Harden Vol. 1. He told ESPN why he’s not playing in his signature sneakers.

“Big Baller Brand, you’ve got freedom to do whatever you want,” he said. “I’m showcasing that.”

Zo didn’t reveal what he’d be wearing for Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, saying “stay tuned.” Watch the video below.

