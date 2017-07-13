Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball put on a show last night in the Vegas Summer League.

After notching a triple-double in his previous outing, Ball erupted for 36 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals on 12/22, helping Los Angeles secure a 103-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James was in the crowd watching:

LeBron James thoughtfully scouting Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/ljbtQHDIKn — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 13, 2017

Peep the highlights above. We see you, Zo!

