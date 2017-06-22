Lonzo Ball, the newest Los Angeles Laker, debuted a white, yellow and purple colorway of his signature sneaker, the Big Baller Brand ZO2 right after he was selected with the number two overall pick.

Ball is the first player to come into the NBA with an independently created signature sneaker. He and his family have their own apparel company.

The “Lakers” ZO2 colorway is available for preorder right now.

Related

Lonzo Ball Debuts His First Signature Sneaker

Lonzo Ball SLAM x Foot Locker Draft Suite Interview