Stephen Curry’s newest sneaker, the Under Armour Curry 4, is still making buzz every time he laces them up. His all-white colorway got glowing reviews from the internet last week and now his black ‘way is turning heads, too.
The black 4’s knit upper transitions into a white midsole with gold accenting and an icy blue outsole. Check out an in-depth look of the black Curry 4 up top.
Photos courtesy of Nick DePaula and NiceKicks
