While Kyrie Irving and LeBron James pulled out new PEs for the Kyrie 3 and the Soldier 11, respectively, the Warriors went with tried and true colorways of the sneakers they’ve been wearing for the entirety of the 2017 Finals.

Kevin Durant captured the Finals MVP in a blue Nike KD10 and Stephen Curry scored 34 points in the white Under Armour Curry 4. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also rocked mostly white colorways of both the Anta KT2 and the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit.

Andre Iguodala, who rose up for a few dunks, wore a grey and gold Nike Kobe AD.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the full recap and congrats to the Dubs!

Photos courtesy of Getty Images