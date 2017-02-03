Dwight Howard’s return to Houston was a successful one, as he poured in 24 points and grabbed 23 boards in the “BHM” version of his Peak DH5 as the Hawks rallied past the Rockets, 113-108. Tim Hardaway Jr. helped lead Atlanta to the comeback win as he dropped 23 of his 33 points in the final quarter while rocking the Nike Kobe A.D. In defeat, James Harden scored a game-high 41 points in the “Pioneer” model of his adidas Harden Vol.1.

Washington won its 16th home game in a row, as the Wizards dropped the Lakers, 116-108 behind another big game from John Wall. Wall—as he’s been doing quite frequently—rocked the Nike Kobe XI in the “Bright Mango” colorway. Markieff Morris paid homage to an OG, as he wore the 20th Anniversary edition of the “Dark Neon Royal” Nike Air Foamposite One.

Check out the rest of Thursday’s best NBA kicks in our latest recap.