Kobes played a significant role on Wednesday night as several players rocked models bearing the former Laker great en route to leading their teams to victory.

Isaiah Thomas rocked his familiar green Nike Kobe A.D. as he helped propel the Celtics to a win over Golden State. Dion Waiters had the black/white version as he dropped a dagger on the Hornets to extend the Heat’s winning streak to three. John Wall donned his recent go-to red model in leading the Wizards beat the Nuggets while DeMar DeRozan and P.J. Tucker teamed up in the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB and Nike Kobe A.D. to help the Raptors defeat the Pelicans.

Other kicks of note on Wednesday evening was James Harden playing in the “Disruptor” adidas Harden Vol.1, Andrew Wiggins rocking the lowtop version of the adidas Crazy Explosive, the Miami Heat duo of Josh Richardson and James Johnson going the Retro route with the Air Jordan XIII and Air Jordan II and last but not least, Jimmy Butler, Jeff Green and Greg Monroe all rocking dope PE models of the Air Jordan XXXI.

Peep all these and more in our latest NBA kicks recap.