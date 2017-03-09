-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D., Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Avery Bradley: Nike KD 9
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1, Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
Paul George: Nike PG1
Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D., Darrell Arthur: Nike Hyperdunk '08
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Tim Frazier: adidas Dame 3
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Jameer Nelson: Nike PG1
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9
Tim Hardaway Jr: Nike Kobe A.D.
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Marvin Williams: Nike Kobe A.D., Marco Bellineli: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Josh Richardson: Air Jordan XIII Retro, James Johnson: Air Jordan II Retro
Danny Green: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Tyreke Evans: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Dwight Howard: Peak DH5
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2
Ty Lawson: adidas D Lillard 2, Patty Mills: Under Armour Charged Controller
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
PJ Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D.
Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 14
Robin Lopez: adidas D Lillard 2, Elfrid Payton: Nike Kobe XI
Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly
Randy Foye: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
Will Barton: Under Armour Charged Controller
NBA Kicks of the Night
Kobes played a significant role on Wednesday night as several players rocked models bearing the former Laker great en route to leading their teams to victory.
Isaiah Thomas rocked his familiar green Nike Kobe A.D. as he helped propel the Celtics to a win over Golden State. Dion Waiters had the black/white version as he dropped a dagger on the Hornets to extend the Heat’s winning streak to three. John Wall donned his recent go-to red model in leading the Wizards beat the Nuggets while DeMar DeRozan and P.J. Tucker teamed up in the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB and Nike Kobe A.D. to help the Raptors defeat the Pelicans.
Other kicks of note on Wednesday evening was James Harden playing in the “Disruptor” adidas Harden Vol.1, Andrew Wiggins rocking the lowtop version of the adidas Crazy Explosive, the Miami Heat duo of Josh Richardson and James Johnson going the Retro route with the Air Jordan XIII and Air Jordan II and last but not least, Jimmy Butler, Jeff Green and Greg Monroe all rocking dope PE models of the Air Jordan XXXI.
Peep all these and more in our latest NBA kicks recap.
