His high-flying days may be over, but Vince Carter proved he can still get it done with a 24-point performance last night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 40-year old Carter wore a PE version of the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016 as he shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the field including six three pointers to lead the Grizzlies to the W. Mike Conley continued his strong play finishing the night with a double-double in a pair of Air Jordan XXXI PEs. Also wearing a crisp pair of XXXI PEs was the Bucks’ Greg Monroe, who donned a black/dark green model.

DeMar DeRozan helped the Raptors get back on the winning track as he dropped 25 points in a red/grey Nike Kobe A.D., while P.J. Tucker turned heads in the Air Jordan XIV Retro “Ferrari.” In Minnesota, Ricky Rubio wore the adidas Crazy Explosive as he broke the team’s assist record with a 19-dime performance in the Wolves’ win over John Wall and the Wizards. In the loss, Wall finished the night with 27 points in the Nike Kobe A.D., while Markieff Morris continued his strangle hold on the Foamposite crown as he rocked the Foam One Retro in the OG “Dark Neon Royal” colorway.

Make sure to check out the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest recap.