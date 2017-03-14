-
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive, John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
-
Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4, Denzel Valentine: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive, John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe XI, JaMychal Green: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Kris Dunn: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9
-
Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9, Zach Randolph, VInce Carter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XIV Retro, J.J. Barea: Nike PG1
-
Rodney Hood: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Joe Johnson: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9, Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Mason Plumlee: Nike PG1, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Darren Collison: adidas D Rose 773 V
-
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
-
J.J. Barea: Nike PG1, Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Georgios Papagiannis: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Ben McClemore: adidas D Lillard 2, Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
1 of 24
NBA Kicks of the Night
His high-flying days may be over, but Vince Carter proved he can still get it done with a 24-point performance last night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 40-year old Carter wore a PE version of the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016 as he shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the field including six three pointers to lead the Grizzlies to the W. Mike Conley continued his strong play finishing the night with a double-double in a pair of Air Jordan XXXI PEs. Also wearing a crisp pair of XXXI PEs was the Bucks’ Greg Monroe, who donned a black/dark green model.
DeMar DeRozan helped the Raptors get back on the winning track as he dropped 25 points in a red/grey Nike Kobe A.D., while P.J. Tucker turned heads in the Air Jordan XIV Retro “Ferrari.” In Minnesota, Ricky Rubio wore the adidas Crazy Explosive as he broke the team’s assist record with a 19-dime performance in the Wolves’ win over John Wall and the Wizards. In the loss, Wall finished the night with 27 points in the Nike Kobe A.D., while Markieff Morris continued his strangle hold on the Foamposite crown as he rocked the Foam One Retro in the OG “Dark Neon Royal” colorway.
Make sure to check out the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest recap.
