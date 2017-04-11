-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9 Elite
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Jeremy Lin: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI, Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X
Noah Vonleh, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
Caris LeVert: Nike Kyrie 2, Avery Bradley: Nike PG1
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan VI Retro
Elfrid Payton: Nike KD 9
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
James Johnson: Nike Kobe XI
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2
Marcus Morris: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Alex Poythress: Air Jordan XXXI, Nik Stauskas: Nike Hypershift, Richaun Holmes: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nike PG1
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive, DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Josh Richardson: Nike Hyperdunk 08, Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Bryn Forbes: Nike Kobe A.D., Shabazz Napier: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Trevor Ariza: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Paul Pierce: Nike Air Legacy 3
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
Darrun Hilliard: Nike Kyrie 2, Brandon Jennings: Nike PG1
Richard Jefferson: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Michael Beasley: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XXXI, Meyers Leonard: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Briante Weber: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Lavoy Allen: Nike Kobe XI, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nike PG1
Kelly Oubre Jr: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Dante Exum: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Ian Clark: Nike KD 9
NBA Kicks of the Night
Getting right into Monday night’s NBA sneaker action, we lead off with Montrezl Harrell, who brought out the “Slam Dunk” Air Jordan VI Retro in Houston’s tilt with Clippers. James Harden once again rocked the latest colorway of his adidas Harden Vol. 1, the “Red Glare.” For Los Angeles, its trio of stars wore the same silhouettes they’ve been rocking all season: Chris Paul in his Jordan CP3.X, Blake Griffin in the Jordan Super.Fly 5 and DeAndre Jordan in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit. In the same game, Paul Pierce moved into 15th place on the NBA all-time scoring list while rocking his trusty Nike Air Legacy 3.
In the final game at the Palace at Auburn Hills, the Morris twins turned into the “Blues Brothers” for National Siblings Day, as Marcus rocked an all-blue pair of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X while Markieff opted for the OG colorway of the Nike Air Foamposite One. The “City of Brotherly Love” wasn’t so loving as it saw Paul George in his Nike PG 1 get into it with a Nike Hyperdunk 2016-wearing Gerald Henderson.
The Air Jordan XXXI was another prevalent model on the evening as it was seen on the feet of Jimmy Butler, Monta Ellis, Noah Vonleh, Greg Monroe, Alex Poythress and Jonathon Simmons—who absolutely baptized Meyers Leonard with a savage throwdown.
Peep the rest of Monday’s flyest kicks in our latest NBA recap above.
Photos via Getty Images
