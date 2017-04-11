Getting right into Monday night’s NBA sneaker action, we lead off with Montrezl Harrell, who brought out the “Slam Dunk” Air Jordan VI Retro in Houston’s tilt with Clippers. James Harden once again rocked the latest colorway of his adidas Harden Vol. 1, the “Red Glare.” For Los Angeles, its trio of stars wore the same silhouettes they’ve been rocking all season: Chris Paul in his Jordan CP3.X, Blake Griffin in the Jordan Super.Fly 5 and DeAndre Jordan in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit. In the same game, Paul Pierce moved into 15th place on the NBA all-time scoring list while rocking his trusty Nike Air Legacy 3.

In the final game at the Palace at Auburn Hills, the Morris twins turned into the “Blues Brothers” for National Siblings Day, as Marcus rocked an all-blue pair of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X while Markieff opted for the OG colorway of the Nike Air Foamposite One. The “City of Brotherly Love” wasn’t so loving as it saw Paul George in his Nike PG 1 get into it with a Nike Hyperdunk 2016-wearing Gerald Henderson.

The Air Jordan XXXI was another prevalent model on the evening as it was seen on the feet of Jimmy Butler, Monta Ellis, Noah Vonleh, Greg Monroe, Alex Poythress and Jonathon Simmons—who absolutely baptized Meyers Leonard with a savage throwdown.

Peep the rest of Monday’s flyest kicks in our latest NBA recap above.

Photos via Getty Images