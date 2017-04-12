-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Nicolas Batum: adidas D Lillard 2, Taurean Prince: adidas Harden Vol. 1
-
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly
-
Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9, Brian Roberts: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Ty Lawson: adidas D Lillard 2, Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe XI
-
Nerlens Noel: Nike KD 9, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Larry Nance Jr.: adidas D Rose 7, Jrue Holiday: Nike LeBron XIV
-
Jeremy Lamb: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1, Ben McClemore: adidas Crazylight Boost, Alex Len: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Metta World Peace: Nike Kobe XI
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
-
Juan Hernangomez: Nike KD 9
-
Tim Frazier: adidas D Lillard 3, Thomas Robinson: Nike KD 9
-
Chieck Diallo: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Tyus Jones: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Corey Brewer: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Axel Toupane: Nike Kobe XI, David Nwaba: Jordan B.Fly
-
Jarrod Uthoff: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
NBA Kicks of the Night
It was a memorable night in Dallas as the Mavericks paid tribute to recently retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. While Romo didn’t get a chance to hit the floor, he did participate in pre-game warmups and rocked a pair of Under Armour Curry 3s.
With the Thunder giving Russell Westbrook the night-off, it was Victor Oladipo, in a team colored PE of the Jordan Extra.Fly, leading OKC to a win over Minnesota. For Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns played in a PE model of the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 while Andrew Wiggins continued with his green PE adidas Crazy Explosive.
Some of the night’s other notable wears were Corey Brewer and Cheick Diallo’s adidas Crazy Explosive Lows, Ty Lawson going for a triple-double in a grey colorway of the adidas D Lillard 2 while Nicolas Batum once again wore a Hornets flavored colorway of the same silhouette. Last but not least, Metta World Peace went for 18 points in the Nike Kobe XI in what could’ve been the final game of his career.
Make sure to check out our next-to-last NBA Kicks of the Night recap of the 2017 regular season.
