It was a memorable night in Dallas as the Mavericks paid tribute to recently retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. While Romo didn’t get a chance to hit the floor, he did participate in pre-game warmups and rocked a pair of Under Armour Curry 3s.

With the Thunder giving Russell Westbrook the night-off, it was Victor Oladipo, in a team colored PE of the Jordan Extra.Fly, leading OKC to a win over Minnesota. For Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns played in a PE model of the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 while Andrew Wiggins continued with his green PE adidas Crazy Explosive.

Some of the night’s other notable wears were Corey Brewer and Cheick Diallo’s adidas Crazy Explosive Lows, Ty Lawson going for a triple-double in a grey colorway of the adidas D Lillard 2 while Nicolas Batum once again wore a Hornets flavored colorway of the same silhouette. Last but not least, Metta World Peace went for 18 points in the Nike Kobe XI in what could’ve been the final game of his career.

Make sure to check out our next-to-last NBA Kicks of the Night recap of the 2017 regular season.

Photos via Getty Images