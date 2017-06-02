-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Kevin Durant: Nike Zoom KDX
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit
-
Richard Jefferson: Nike HyperRev 2016
-
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
-
J.R. Smith: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2, Zaza Pachulia: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Ian Clark: Nike Zoom KDX
-
Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Javale McGee: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Patrick McCaw: Nike Zoom Live 2017
NBA Finals Kicks of the Night
It was a glorious night in Oakland for both Golden State fans and sneakerheads as the Warriors rolled to a convincing 113-91 win in Game One of the 2017 NBA Finals.
Stephen Curry debuted his Under Armour Curry 4 en route to a 28 point performance, Kevin Durant had a game-high 38 points in a blue/gold edition of his Nike KD10 and Draymond Green put forth another workmanlike effort as he debuted the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit.
For Cleveland, the entire team was decked out in either navy or wine colored Nikes all of which featured gold accent colors. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving who both wore wine colored PEs of their respective signature models, the Nike LeBron 14 and Nike Kyrie 3.
Curry 4 🔥🔥🔥🔥(via @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/WJpQI7bKU2
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 1, 2017
Photos via Getty Images
