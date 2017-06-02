It was a glorious night in Oakland for both Golden State fans and sneakerheads as the Warriors rolled to a convincing 113-91 win in Game One of the 2017 NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry debuted his Under Armour Curry 4 en route to a 28 point performance, Kevin Durant had a game-high 38 points in a blue/gold edition of his Nike KD10 and Draymond Green put forth another workmanlike effort as he debuted the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit.

For Cleveland, the entire team was decked out in either navy or wine colored Nikes all of which featured gold accent colors. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving who both wore wine colored PEs of their respective signature models, the Nike LeBron 14 and Nike Kyrie 3.

Photos via Getty Images