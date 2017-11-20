-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
Stanley Johnson: Nike KD X
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
James Johnson: Nike KD X
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 3 FTB
Bam Adebayo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Victor Oladipo: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Josh Richardson: Nike PG1
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe XI Elite Low
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Pascal Siakam: Nike KD X, Markieff Morris: Nike Foamposite One
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017, Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix, Wilson Chandler: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
DeMarre Carroll: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 3, Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Curry 4
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Fred Van Vleet, Tim Frazier: adidas Dame 4
Derrick Walton Jr., Joe Young: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017
Dion Waiters: Nike Kobe A.D.
Lauri Markkanen: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Justin Holiady: Nike PG1, Devin Booker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Kris Dunn: adidas Dame 4
Denzel Valentine: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1
Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
T.J. Warren: Nike KD X, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXII, Robin Lopez: adidas D Lillard 2
Jarret Allen: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017
Adam Levine: adidas Yeezy Boost 350
Rebel Wilson: NikeiD Air Max 1
NBA Kicks of the Night
It’s been well established that DeMar DeRozan is the League’s premier Kobe sneaker aficionado and he didn’t disappoint as he rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 3 FTB en route to a 33 point performance and a 100-91 victory over Washington. The Wizards were playing without the services of John Wall and were paced by Bradley Beal who wore his navy Nike Hyperdunk 2017 as he finished the night with 27 points.
Lonzo Ball rebounded from his recent struggles with the second triple-double of his career in the Lakers thumping of the Nuggets at Staples Center. On Ball’s feet were his signature BBB ZO2 Prime Remix. Denver’s Gary Harris and Jamal Murray both rocked fresh PE pairs with Harris in the Nike PG1 and Murray in the adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017.
Other Sunday night notables include Stanley Johnson‘s Nike KD X, Devin Booker‘s Nike Kobe Mid A.D. and Tyler Ulis once again bringing out the “4KB” Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low. Peep the rest of the NBA’s sneaker game in our latest gallery.
Photos via Getty Images
