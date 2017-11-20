It’s been well established that DeMar DeRozan is the League’s premier Kobe sneaker aficionado and he didn’t disappoint as he rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 3 FTB en route to a 33 point performance and a 100-91 victory over Washington. The Wizards were playing without the services of John Wall and were paced by Bradley Beal who wore his navy Nike Hyperdunk 2017 as he finished the night with 27 points.

Lonzo Ball rebounded from his recent struggles with the second triple-double of his career in the Lakers thumping of the Nuggets at Staples Center. On Ball’s feet were his signature BBB ZO2 Prime Remix. Denver’s Gary Harris and Jamal Murray both rocked fresh PE pairs with Harris in the Nike PG1 and Murray in the adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017.

Other Sunday night notables include Stanley Johnson‘s Nike KD X, Devin Booker‘s Nike Kobe Mid A.D. and Tyler Ulis once again bringing out the “4KB” Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low. Peep the rest of the NBA’s sneaker game in our latest gallery.

Photos via Getty Images