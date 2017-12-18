-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII Low
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
Langston Galloway: Q4 495 Lo
Anthony Tolliver: Under Armour Icon Drive 4
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Eric Moreland: Nike Kyrie 3
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro, LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
Bogdan Bogdanovic, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XI Retro
Delon Wright: Under Armour Curry 4, Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 3
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D., Frank Mason III: Li-Ning Power 4
Victor Oladipo: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, JR Smith: Nike LeBron 15
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Dame 4
Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jarrett Allen: Nike Kyrie 3
Nik Stauskus: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Cory Joseph: Nike PG1
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Quincy Acy: Under Armour Curry 4
Myles Turner: Nike PG1
Justin Jackson: Nike PG1
NBA Kicks of the Night
LeBron James continued to make a statement with his sneakers as he debuted a new colorway of his “Equality” Nike LeBron 15. James, who initially rocked the black and gold version during the team’s season opener, brought out the white version in last night’s affair with the Wizards as he took the floor in both colorways before swapping out to his wine/black Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI later on in the game.
For the Wizards, Markieff Morris once again played in a Nike Foamposite model as he brought out the Foam Pros in wool, John Wall continued with the Nike PG1 and Bradley Beal stayed true to the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low.
A great shot of Andre Drummond’s Air Jordan XXXII in royal and red is in our latest gallery and it show’s Drummond’s awesome logo on the tongue. Teammate Anthony Tolliver had the night’s wildest pair as he wore the Under Armour Icon Drive 4. Other noteworthy kicks on the evening include the Raptors’ duo of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry with DeRozan going with the Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB and Lowry in his adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017 PE.
Make sure to check out the rest of Sunday’s NBA kicks just ahead.
Photos via Getty Images
