Lagerald Vick: adidas D Lillard 2, Dillon Brooks: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Luke Maye: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Frank Mason III: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Sindarius Thornwell: Under Armour Charged Controller, Keith Stone: Nike KD 9 Elite
Malik Monk: Nike Zoom Kobe 8 FTB, Justin Jackson: Jordan CP3.X
Rakym Felder: Under Armour Curry 3, Kasey Hill: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Jordan Bell: Nike KD 9
Oregon Ducks: Nike
Florida Gators: Nike
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Nike
South Carolina Gamecocks: Under Armour
North Carolina Tar Heels: Jordan Brand
J.P. Macura: Nike Kobe A.D.
Joel Berry II: Jordan CP3.X, Derek Willis: Nike Kobe XI
Chris Chiozza: Nike Kyrie 2
Tyler Dorsey: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Landen Lucas: adidas D Rose 5, Frank Mason III: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Kasey Hill: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Justin Leon: Nike Kyrie 3
Nigel Williams-Goss: Nike LeBron 14, Malcolm Bernard: Nike PG1
Edrice Adebayo: Nike Kyrie 1, Kennedy Meeks: Air Jordan XXXI
Jordan Mathews: Nike Kyrie 2, Malcolm Bernard: Nike PG1
Isaac Humphries: Nike Kobe XI, Tony Bradley: Air Jordan XXXI
PJ Dozier: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 2 Low, Duane Notice: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3, Maik Kotsar: Under Armour Curry 3
Isaiah Briscoe: Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Prelude, Joel Berry II: Jordan CP3.X
Canyon Barry: Nike Hypershift, PJ Dozier: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 2 Low
Johnathan Williams: Nike KD 9
NCAA Elite Eight Kicks
Plenty of sneaker eye-candy was on display during this past weekend’s exciting Elite Eight.
Kentucky may have lost to UNC, but the Wildcats arguably won the sneaker battle with several players rocking an assortment of coveted Kobes. Isaiah Briscoe wore the most colorful model in the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Prelude, Malik Monk wore donned the Nike Zoom Kobe 8 FTB and De’Aaron Fox once again wore the Kobe 9 Elite “Detail.” For the Tar Heels, Luke Maye hit the game-winning shot in the Jordan Super.Fly 5 while Theo Pinson stunted in the beloved “Cool Grey” Air Jordan XI Retro.
South Carolina is making its first trip to the Final Four led by its star Sindarius Thornwell. Thornwell, along with several teammates, rocked UA’s Charged Controller while others donned the Curry 3 in both the “ASG” and a black and white ‘way. Gonzaga is also making their first trip to the Final Four as the Bulldogs easily dispatched Xavier 83-59. Nigel Williams-Goss wore the Nike LeBron 14 “Time to Shine” as he dropped a game high 23 points.
Get caught up on the rest of the Elite Eight’s kicks in our latest weekend recap.
Photos via Getty Images
