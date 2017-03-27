Plenty of sneaker eye-candy was on display during this past weekend’s exciting Elite Eight.

Kentucky may have lost to UNC, but the Wildcats arguably won the sneaker battle with several players rocking an assortment of coveted Kobes. Isaiah Briscoe wore the most colorful model in the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Prelude, Malik Monk wore donned the Nike Zoom Kobe 8 FTB and De’Aaron Fox once again wore the Kobe 9 Elite “Detail.” For the Tar Heels, Luke Maye hit the game-winning shot in the Jordan Super.Fly 5 while Theo Pinson stunted in the beloved “Cool Grey” Air Jordan XI Retro.

South Carolina is making its first trip to the Final Four led by its star Sindarius Thornwell. Thornwell, along with several teammates, rocked UA’s Charged Controller while others donned the Curry 3 in both the “ASG” and a black and white ‘way. Gonzaga is also making their first trip to the Final Four as the Bulldogs easily dispatched Xavier 83-59. Nigel Williams-Goss wore the Nike LeBron 14 “Time to Shine” as he dropped a game high 23 points.

Get caught up on the rest of the Elite Eight’s kicks in our latest weekend recap.

