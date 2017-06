Paul George likes to refer to signature sneakers’ colorways as flavors. And his PG1 has been given more than a few flavors.

The newest PG1 comes in a clean white and black colorway. Nike’s done it up with an icy blue outsole, too. These release on July 1 for $110 on Nike.com.

