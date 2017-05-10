According to a report from The Vertical, Jordan Brand has inked 23-year-old Guo Ailun, from the Chinese Basketball Association’s Liaoning Flying Leopards. Ailun’s signing marks the first time that Jordan has ever endorsed a player from the CBA.

According to the report, Ailun’s set to make $1.4 million this year.

Jordan Brand has signed Guo Ailun, its first ever Chinese Basketball Association endorser. Will pay the 23 year-old PG over $1.4 Mil per yr. pic.twitter.com/AhFesRO11Z — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 10, 2017

The 6-4 point guard averaged 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Flying Leopards this season.

Ailun attended the LeBron James Skills Academy when he was 16 and has played pro ball since he was 18, putting up 15.4 points and 4.6 assists in 205 career games. Before signing with Jordan, he wore Nike. He joins a Jordan Brand roster that includes, among others, Maya Moore, Kawhi Leonard, Mike Conley and Jimmy Butler.

