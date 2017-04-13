Respect The Game Episode 50: Ray Allen and Maya Moore

Heading into Jordan Brand Classic at Barclays, Ray Allen and Maya Moore join the podcast to talk Friday night’s game, their respective careers and much more.
Before Ray and Maya join the podcast, we also talk about the major storylines surrounding the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:
