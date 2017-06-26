After notching 42 triple-doubles and averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game in 2016-17, Russell Westbrook has been named MVP.

Westbrook led the Thunder to a 47-35 record and a first round appearance in the playoffs. He put up the numbers and also brought delivered absurd highlights each time out. Explosive dunks, no-look dimes, unbelievable clutch shots. Russ was a video game on both sides of the ball.

Plus he made history. He’s only the second player to ever average a triple-double for an entire season, joining Oscar Robertson on that exclusive list. Robertson’s epic 1961-62 season saw him register 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists. The Big O had 41 triple-doubles that season.

2016-17, Westbrook’s ninth season, saw him record career-highs in points and rebounds.

