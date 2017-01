The Nike and Jordan guys aren’t the only ones who got laced with special sneaker heat for MLK Day today. Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is currently rocking the ANTA KT2 “MLK Day” PE you see above as the Dubs take on the Cavaliers in a Finals rematch on TNT. ANTA is also promising more KT 2 PEs to come. Scroll through the photos above to get a closer look at Klay’s kicks tonight. Thoughts?