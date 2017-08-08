While hooping with and against some of the top high school players in the country yesterday in California (video above), Stephen Curry took the court in a new pair of Under Armour Curry 4s. The white base and black upper stays true to the first few colorways that we’ve seen from the 4. They’ve all been simple and sleek.

Curry debuted the UA Curry 4 right before Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. The 4’s upper is knit and it has a full-length speed plate to help the two-time MVP get even faster. Check it out both above and below and stay tuned for info as it becomes available.

Related

Stephen Curry Debuts UA Curry 4

Stephen Curry Talks About the UA Curry 4

h/t Balliflife