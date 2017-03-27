Back when he was playing AAU ball, Damian Lillard would practice at the Berkley Adult School, on the West Campus. It was an old gym with white walls, wooden backboards, unfinished floors and worn out bleachers.

“They had wooden backboards with black tape where the square should be,” Lillard says via press release. “One net was white and the other was red, white and blue. It was always cold because the windows up top were broken out. All kinds of crazy stuff.

“West Campus is where we practiced with Coach Young lifting those bricks,” he continued. “It was an abandoned building, but they had a gym in there that we could use for free. It’s just funny because that was normal for us. That’s where it all started.”

The “West Campus” Dame 3’s off-white upper takes its cue from the gym’s white walls, while the cargo detailing and burgundy accents portray the wooden backboards.

These release on March 31 for $115 on adidas.com.