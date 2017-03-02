The adidas Dame 3 “On Tour” is inspired by Damian Lillard’s road show. After all, Dame’s been taking his talents all across the NBA map, showing up and showing out at every arena in the League since he was drafted. Not to mention the double meaning of “On Tour,” when you consider his career as a hip-hop artist (shouts to the SLAM Music Issue).

“I love playing on the road because I like when I’m not in favor. I enjoy being in a situation to overcome and beating those challenges,” Dame explains, via adidas press release. “I automatically snap in when we hit the road and from the time we land to when I’m getting on the team bus, my mind is free. I think it’s important to let your mind be free. Then when you’re about to play, you lock yourself in to the task at hand.”

Check out photos of the adidas Dame 3 “On Tour” above—the paint job is a play off Portland’s road unis, with red detailing on the midsole and outsole, mesh black upper and a white custom lace piece with matching stripes. It drops on Friday, March 3 for $115 at adidas.com.