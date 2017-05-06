For Chris Paul’s tenth signature sneaker, Jordan Brand hooked him up with a low-cut, one-piece silhouette. They gave the CP3.X a woven upper and nine chambers of Zoom Air technology.

Paul’s maniacal about the sneakers he wears on his feet. “For me and my shoe, I look at all the videos and the process of making my shoe—thankfully it’s not me that wears the shoes initially when they’re wear-testing—to see how much your ankle rolls over, or how much it catches and different things like that. I look at that throughout the entire process. Just like the spot on the inside of your right toe or your left toe, you’re always feeling these little ridges on the inside of my shoes. It’s because of a favorite move that I like to do, or really for any guard who likes to stop on a dime.”

He said that back in 2015. Fast forward to 2017 and Paul’s still stopping on a dime and making defenders look foolish. Now 10 signature sneakers deep, CP3 knows exactly what he’s looking for in his kicks. The TPU cage on the X was designed to help keep his foot stable when he’s out there throwing filthy crossovers around. And the lightweight silhouette is a drastic contrast to the “bricks” that the Clippers’ point god started out with.

Check out the gallery up top to see the best colorways that Paul wore during the 2016-17 season and peep the insane Air Jordan XIs he wore during the 2016 preseason below. Happy 32nd birthday, CP3!

