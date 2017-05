When the Cavs and Warriors tip off the Finals next week, Klay Thompson will be lacing up the Anta KT2 “Chase.”

The gold on both sneakers represents Thompson’s quest to reclaim the golden NBA trophy.

Anta’s having a 30% off sale across their entire site, starting on May 27 and running until May 29.

Both the home and away colorways of the KT2 “Chase” are available now for $120 each.