Kyrie Irving’s creative. He’s always finding new ways to beat defenses by making shots from impossible angles. He contorts his body in different ways every game. He uses ridiculous dribble combinations we’ve never seen. He brings that same creativity to his sneakers.

Kyrie’s signature line has quickly become one of the most popular for kids at the park, high school hoopers and players in the NBA and WNBA. Irving and his Nike team has gone with some loud colorways for his three silhouettes. And for the Kyrie 2 and 3, they incorporated an innovative curved outsole.

Kyrie told us a few months ago that he’s been studying the sneaker game for a while now. He’s modeling his own sneaker line after Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, trying to soak up all the sneaker tech he can. Through the years he’s also picked up a few nice Swoosh and Jumpman silhouettes.

Irving turns 25 today and to celebrate, we looked back at the best of his signature kicks, Nikes and Jordans.

