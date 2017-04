The PG1 has been a massive hit for Nike. PG’s been lacing up crazy colorways nearly every time out and it feels like the whole League has gotten themselves a pair.

The newest PG1 is releasing as part of Nike’s “Summer” pack. The “Summer” PG1 has a python-themed upper and a hairy suede Swoosh. It’s finished off by a gum sole, like the rest of the “Summer” pack.

These release on April 6, for $110 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike

