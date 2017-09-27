Nike’s partnership with the NBA extends far beyond just the on-court uniform. In addition to hoodies, socks and sneakers, these new official shirts will be dropping on Friday.

The shirts, which will run for $45 each, have an iconic image of some of the game’s best players. Run through the gallery above to see the threads that feature LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Blake Griffin and Kristaps Porzingis.

Related

NBA x Nike Unveil New Jerseys, Official Apparel Collection in LA

See All 30 NBA x Nike ‘Statement’ Jerseys

Nike and the NBA Introduce Jerseys for 2017-18 Season

h/t J23App