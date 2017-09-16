-
D'Angelo Russell, Nets
Dejounte Murray, Spurs
Denzel Valentine, Bulls
De'Aaron Fox, Kings
Frank Ntilikina, Knicks
Khris Middleton, Bucks
Malcolm Delaney, Hawks
Tobias Harris, Pistons
Paul Millsap, Nuggets
Eric Bledsoe, Suns
Julius Randle, Lakers
Rodney McGruder
Bradley Beal, Wizards
Blake Griffin, Clippers
DeMar DeRozan, Raptors
Elfrid Payton, Magic
Ian Clark, Pelicans
JJ Barea, Mavericks
JR Smith, Cavaliers
Kevin Durant, Warriors
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
Kemba Walker, Hornets
Mike Conley, Grizzlies
Mo Harkless, Trail Blazers
Myles Turner, Pacers
Paul George, Thunder
Rodney Hood, Jazz
Shane Larkin, Celtics
Trevor Ariza, Rockets
1 of 30
See All 30 NBA x Nike ‘Statement’ Jerseys
The NBA x Nike officially unveiled an entire set of new threads last night in Los Angeles with help from players from all 30 teams.
The “Statement” jersey is inspired by each squad’s decision to “make bold statements” with their designs.
Run through the gallery above to see players from every team showing off the new jerseys.
Pictures courtesy of Nike
