It’s been 25 years since Shaquille O’Neal was dominating the NCAA. It’s been 25 years since he was selected with the first overall pick. It’s been 25 years since the Reebok Shaq Attaq was first released.

Armed with Orlando Magic-like colors, the first Shaq Attaq features Pump technology and a Graphlite midfoot shank, which was the first use of carbon fiber in a basketball shoe ever. This weekend’s release marks the Shaq Attaq’s second retro release ever.

The “Orlando” Shaq Attaq drops this Friday, January 20 at Reebok.com, Finish Line and Champs.

Photos courtesy of Reebok