Bill Russell to Paul Pierce: ‘I’m Very Proud of You’

Paul Pierce‘s jersey is being retired today in Boston as the Celtics honor Pierce’s 15 years with the franchise. He averaged nearly 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in his time with the C’s, leading them to the 2008 NBA Championship.

Bill Russell, who was the driving force behind 11 of the Celtics’ titles, gave a shout out to Pierce today on Twitter. Russell, now 83, said, “Paul, one of the greatest things that can happen to an athlete is to retire as a Celtic. I’m very proud of you and I’m proud that you were a Celtic. Congratulations.”

Watch the video below.

  
