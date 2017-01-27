By now we hope our SLAM readers are familiar with the story of Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, the basketball player out of Springfield who holds Massachusetts’ all-time state scoring record. She went on to become the first NCAA Division I hooper in hijab and had her entire career in front of her, until a ban on headgear from FIBA stopped her in her tracks.

On Friday, January 27, FIBA is due to review its policies on headgear. In an effort to show support for Abdul-Qaadir and players dealing with the same hurdle, UNINTERRUPTED released a short film entitled, “FIBA Allow Hijab” earlier on Thursday. Watch the film up top.