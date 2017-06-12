Richard Jefferson may only be 36 years old, but in NBA years, well… he’s way up there.

So when Jefferson went down right in front of Chris Rock‘s courtside seat during the second quarter of Game 5, Rock had to let the longtime vet have it.

“I know you’re old… Stay down!” Rock said. Via @Ananth_Pandian:

Chris Rock calling Richard Jefferson old is pretty great pic.twitter.com/VDi9Gr1BuX — Ananth Pandian (@Ananth_Pandian) June 13, 2017

