Only six players in the history of the game have reached the 30,000 point plateau: Kareem, Malone, Kobe, MJ, Wilt and Dirk Nowitzki.
With a 25-point performance against the Lakers on Tuesday, Nowitzki joined the 30K club for his career. It was yet another incredible accomplishment for the paradigm-shifting power forward.
While Dirk won’t admit that he was the first “stretch 4” in NBA history, he’s certainly the most prominent, and a pioneer for his position.
During his MVP season in 2006-07, Nowitzki became the first player since Larry Bird in 1987-88 to shoot 50/40/90 (minimum 1,300 attempts) in a season.
Over 19 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk has led the Mavs to 12 50-win seasons and 15 trips to the playoffs. On a individual note, he racked up 12 All-NBA team selections, 13 All-Star appearances, a regular-season MVP and a Finals MVP.
And he says he’s got at least one more season left. Salute to one of the greats!
Video by Meir21. Follow him on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
