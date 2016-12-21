Hawks wing Kent Bazemore not only held his follow through on his three-point shot, he darn near turned it into a statue.
Atlanta’s bench loved it, as rookie Taurean Prince got up and mimicked the pose after Baze’s celebration (finally) concluded.
