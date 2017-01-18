Don’t look now, but the Philadelphia 76ers have won seven of their last nine games.

Rookie Joel Embiid, of course, has been at the center of the Sixers’ transformation.

With Philly up 90-86 with under 30 seconds to play, Embiid made a game-sealing block on Kyle Lowry, grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Lowry.

Embiid made both free throws to put the game out of reach. He finished with 26 points and 9 rebounds in just under 27 minutes of work.

RELATED:

Joel Embiid Claims He Killed a Lion When He Was Six Years Old

Joel Embiid: Sixers ‘Have a Chance’ to Make the Playoffs