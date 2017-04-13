Kelsey Plum doesn’t want to be remembered for the points.

But after she smashed the NCAA all-time scoring record as a member of the Washington Huskies, the 5-8 guard’s scoring prowess became damn near impossible to ignore.

The lefty from Poway, CA, broke the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record on February 25, 2017 with a blistering 57-point performance against Utah.

She finished her career at UW with 3,527 points and won every major college award as a senior, including the Wooden Award and Wade trophy.

But again, it’s not about the points for Plum.

Given the option to play at virtually any school in the country, Plum decided to build a legacy (and a program) at the University of Washington.

She famously honored her commitment to UW, even after head coach Kevin McGuff left for Ohio State just months before her freshman season.

The most talented player on the UW roster since setting foot on campus in 2013, Plum didn’t take over James Harden-style until Washington lost Jaz Davis to graduation in 2015 .

Plum set career highs of 25.9 ppg and 4.2 apg as a junior and then again as a senior, with 31.7 ppg and 4.8 apg.

It’s always been clear to Plum that one player, no matter how great, can’t win championships. For Plum, scoring was always secondary to team success.

She led Washington to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances and put the school on the map with a run to the Final Four in 2016.

As the likely No. 1 pick in the 2017 WNBA draft, Plum will be faced with the task of transforming a franchise. If her career at Washington is any indication, she’s up for the task.

