DeMarcus Cousins received a warm ovation from Sacramento Kings fans on Thursday as he returned to the city for the first time since being traded last season. Given some of his comments over the past few days, it wasn’t clear whether he would be greeted with applause or boos when he was introduced as a starter for the Pelicans.

Despite saying he should have left Sacramento sooner and not exactly hiding his feelings toward the organization, Boogie was still an active member of the community and a force on the court for the Kings. Fans remembered that. Here’s their reaction: