LeBron James was 18 when the Cavaliers scooped him up with the number one pick in 2003. He was fresh off leading his high school team to a national title and the hype around him was deafening. Still, with the weight of Ohio on his shoulders and the whole world watching, young Bronny averaged 15.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in that year’s summer league.

Watch the video above to see LeBron put on a show back in ’03. He was commanding the floor, getting fast break blocks and, of course, dunking on helpless defenders.

h/t NBA