LeBron James has often professed his great admiration for Michael Jordan, but he recently offered even higher praise for Allen Iverson.

As an underprivileged youth growing up in the inner city, LeBron said he viewed Iverson as “the god.”

“He represented what black kids were all about, and he resonated with every inner-city kid in the world who had a struggle. “Michael Jordan inspired me, and I looked up to him, but he was out of this world. A.I. was really the god.”

