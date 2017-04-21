Kendrick Lamar’s relationship with roundball is well documented. “Basketball shorts with the Gonzales Park odor.” He grew up idolizing Arron Afflalo. He has a song called “Michael Jordan.” He has the support of the best player on the planet.

LeBron James has become known for his brief music reviews on his Instagram. James will post videos of himself bumping music in the back of his car, banging his head to beat, singing along with the lyrics. Recently, it’s been all Kendrick. He even shared some of the Damn on his IG before the rest of the world had a chance to listen to it.

After this tweet, Kendrick released Untitled Unmastered.

Yo @dangerookipawaa after that @kendricklamar Grammy performance , you have to release those untitled tracks asap!!! What's up? Talk to me — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 23, 2016

While riding high after an epic comeback win against the Pacers, Bronny was asked about Damn. Check out his answer below: