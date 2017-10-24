Jordan Bell inadvertently caught some heat for throwing himself an off-the-glass ‘oop in the Warriors 133-103 win in Dallas.

The 22-year-old, Steve Kerr said afterwards, thought he was just playing basketball.

Steve Kerr said the young guys just thought the Jordan Bell dunk was nice, but older guys knew Mavs/Carlisle would feel disrespected pic.twitter.com/5SXT1TfDck — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2017

LeBron James was asked about the play today after practice. James, no stranger to dunking or lopsided games, said:

“I don’t know what was going on throughout the whole game. I don’t know how much time was on the clock. I don’t know the score. So I can’t comment on that. I don’t know. I mean, listen, coach is always telling us to play ’til the end, play ’til the final buzzer. But we also have a code as well in our League that, you talk about no showboating. I don’t know, man. “Listen, we’re all men. Stop me from dunking. We’re not trying to hurt nobody. Trying to play hard until the final buzzer. Would it have been OK if he had laid the ball up? Get mad because he threw it off the glass and caught it? Would he have been mad if he threw it off the glass and missed it? There wouldn’t have been no conversation. So, you play the game until it’s over. Yeah he threw it off the glass, dunked it, so what?”

