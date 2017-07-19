Lonzo Ball needed less than 20 seconds of Summer League action to submit his first highlight reel play—a long-distance alley-oop to Brandon Ingram. He spent the next two weeks adding to his reel by dropping flashy dimes and finishing scoop layups inside.

In addition to putting on a show, Ball won the Las Vegas Summer League MVP by averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals over six games.

Peep his top-10 plays from the Summer League above.

