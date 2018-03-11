Matt Barnes Says He’s ‘Cool’ With Derek Fisher Now

by March 11, 2018
725
Matt Barnes

It’s been nearly two and a half years since Matt Barnes drove almost 100 miles to fight Derek Fisher. The former teammates are finally “cool,” according to Barnes.

Barnes, the 14-year-pro, sat down with FOX Sports to discuss his motives behind fighting Fisher. Watch the interview below.

h/t Chris Broussard

 
