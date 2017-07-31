A lot has changed for Michael Porter Jr in the last four years. He went from Missouri to Seattle, now back to Missouri. He was set to play in the Pac-12 at Washington but when Lorenzo Romar was fired, he switched his commitment to Missouri, where Cuonzo Martin hired Porter’s dad as an assistant coach. He went from the skinny 6-5 eighth grader that we first saw at Crossroads Elite to a legit 6-10 wing who could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. His performance over the weekend at Jamal Crawford’s Crawsover League backed that hype up.

Still showing mad love to Seattle, where he played his senior year under former NBAer Brandon Roy, ‎Porter Jr took a break from summer school to hoop in one of the left coast’s finest summer leagues. He effortlessly bombed threes from NBA range, bounced off the floor like a pogo stick, and had four simply ridiculous blocks. Everyone loves to throw out the KD and Brandon Ingram comparisons, but the craziest part is that the 18-year old might be the most explosive of all of the new crop of unicorn forwards and progressed through high school to the point that he jumped 7-1 monster DeAndre Ayton in most recent Class of 2017 rankings.

While Missouri is certainly in a rebuild right now, Michael Porter Jr definitely has the talent and system set up to take Missouri to heights it hasn’t seen in years, which will hopefully break the streak of potential No. 1 picks not even reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Big thanks to Ballislife for the video

