Denver’s Nikola Jokic is being talked about as a Most Improved Player candidate, and for good reason. The 22-year-old big man has a totally unique game and can pass the lights out.

He’s not an above-the-rim type player, but he dominates with finesse and smarts.

Initially forgotten about as the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, the “Joker” has quick earned a reputation for both his ability to outsmart opponents and his fun-loving nature.

Jokic is first among centers this season with 8 assists per 100 possessions, and he does it with the ease of a point guard.

With a natural court sense that brings to mind some of the best passing big men in history—Arvydas Sabonis, Vlade Divac, Bill Walton—Jokic has catapulted himself into elite company.

Video by Meir21. Follow him on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.