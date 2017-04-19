Fresh off the release of ‘Step Brothers THREE,’ Don Trip and Starlito stop by the SLAM Dome to talk run-ins with Zach Randolph, the Memphis Grizzlies, chillin’ with Darius Miles in Portland, hooping against Corey Brewer, their hoops-heavy “Boomshaklaka” video and much more.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:

audioBoom

iTunes

Related

Respect The Game Episode 50: Ray Allen and Maya Moore

Respect The Game Episode 49: Raekwon

Respect The Game Episode 48: Julius “Dr. J” Erving

Respect The Game Episode 47: Nathaniel Butler

Respect The Game Episode 46: Stanley Johnson

Respect The Game Episode 45: Michael Irvin