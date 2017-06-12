Director and producer Jonathan Hock drops by to talk about his EPSN 30 for 30 film Best of Enemies that will air on ESPN on Tuesday and Wednesday night this week. We also get into the Lakers-Celtics rivalry, race in the NBA and his 2005 documentary Through the Fire.

Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:

Related

Respect The Game Episode 57: Sasha Vujacic

Respect The Game Episode 56: Justin Jackson

Respect The Game Episode 55: Jarrett Allen

Respect The Game Episode 54: Willie Reed



