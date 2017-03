You’ve seen photos from legendary NBA photographer Nat Butler everywhere, now hear the stories behind them. Nat tells us about traveling with the 1992 Dream Team, shooting Bill Russell, his favorite Michael Jordan moments, the evolution of the League since he first started taking pictures and much more.

